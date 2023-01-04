61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sen. John Kennedy says he won't run for governor in 2023

1 hour 37 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, January 04 2023 Jan 4, 2023 January 04, 2023 5:05 PM January 04, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Republican U.S. Senator John Kennedy announced Wednesday that he will not be running for Louisiana governor in 2023.

Kennedy made the surprising announcement in an email to his supporters, WBRZ learned Wednesday.

"At this juncture, I just think I can help my state and country more in the Senate," Kennedy wrote in the message. 

Kennedy — who just won another term in the U.S. Senate in November — has for months teased a potential run in the gubernatorial race, alluding to polls that projected him as a likely winner and even admitting at one point that he was giving "serious consideration" to running in the fast-approaching fall election.

As of Wednesday, La. Attorney General Jeff Landry is one of the only high-profile Republicans to formally announce his campaign for the office. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days