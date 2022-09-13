66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Semi-truck flipped on Interstate in Hammond causes traffic delays Tuesday evening

2 hours 39 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, September 13 2022 Sep 13, 2022 September 13, 2022 9:20 PM September 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HAMMOND - A semi-truck that flipped over into a ditch caused significant traffic delays on I-55 and I-12 Tuesday evening. 

The Hammond Rural Fire Department said the truck turned over while navigating the curve. The driver was able to get out of the car after the crash and was uninjured. 

                               

Trending News

Crews are on the scene working to clear the wreck. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days