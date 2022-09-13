66°
Semi-truck flipped on Interstate in Hammond causes traffic delays Tuesday evening
HAMMOND - A semi-truck that flipped over into a ditch caused significant traffic delays on I-55 and I-12 Tuesday evening.
The Hammond Rural Fire Department said the truck turned over while navigating the curve. The driver was able to get out of the car after the crash and was uninjured.
Crews are on the scene working to clear the wreck.
