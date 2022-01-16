38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Semi-truck fire closes two lanes on eastbound I-12 near Juban Road Sunday afternoon

4 hours 55 minutes 23 seconds ago Sunday, January 16 2022 Jan 16, 2022 January 16, 2022 4:59 PM January 16, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A semi-truck caught on fire Sunday afternoon while traveling down eastbound I-12 around the Juban Road exit. The road was closed shortly before 6 p.m. for vehicle recovery operations. 

Sources said no injuries were reported. 

According to DOTD, the two right lanes are blocked for crews to put out the fire. 

Video shows the entire cab of the semi-truck engulfed in flames. 

Trending News

No information about how the truck caught on fire was released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days