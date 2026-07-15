Self-proclaimed pastor, woman arrested in Terrebonne Parish child sex abuse investigation

HOUMA — Deputies arrested a self-proclaimed pastor and a woman in connection with a child sexual abuse investigation, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The investigation began when deputies were tipped off about allegations of child sexual abuse in Terrebonne Parish.

Detectives identified 57-year-old Thomas J. Tucker III, who calls himself a pastor of the "Outcast of Society Ministries" in Thibodaux, and 47-year-old Sharotta L. Lewis, both of Houma, as suspects.

Tucker is accused of physically and sexually abusing children at the church, and Lewis allegedly witnessed it. Deputies said both denied the allegations.

The sheriff's office said that the involved children have been placed in a safe environment.

The two were arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where they are each being held on a $602,000 bond.

Tucker faces charges of cruelty to juveniles, simple battery, both felony and misdemeanor counts of sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Lewis was booked on charges of cruelty to juveniles, felony and misdemeanor counts of principal to sexual battery, simple battery and two counts of principal to indecent behavior with juveniles.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims and ask anyone with credible information to call the Special Victims Unit at 985-876-2500.