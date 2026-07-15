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Iberville Parish creating 50-year time capsule to celebrate America 250
PLAQUEMINE - The Iberville Parish Government is inviting residents to participate in a 50-year time capsule to celebrate America's 250th year.
Community members are encouraged to submit "meaningful keepsakes" representing life in Iberville Parish today. Residents can submit photographs, letters to future family members, artwork, school memorabilia, local newspapers, event programs and other family-friendly keepsakes representing life in Iberville Parish.
The time capsule will be sealed and preserved for 50 years, with plans to open it during the nation's 300th anniversary in 2076.
Submissions will be accepted through Friday, July 31 at any Iberville Parish Council on Aging location. Those locations are below.
Plaquemine: 58105 Court Street
White Castle: 34625 KC Drive
St. Gabriel: 5035 Iberville Street
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