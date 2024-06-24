93°
Segments of St. Patrick Street, Vatican Drive in Donaldsonville to see lane closures starting July 1

1 hour 21 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, June 24 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE — Alternating lane closures will begin in both directions of La. 945 (St. Patrick Street/Vatican Drive) on July 1 between La. 3089 and La. 308 in Donaldsonville, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced.

The nearly 1.5-mile project will include asphalt milling, pavement patching, asphalt concrete overlay, drainage and striping. It will cost about $944,520.46.

According to LaDOTD, the closures will take place daily from Monday through Friday. Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic through the work zone and one lane of travel will be maintained at all times. Motorists should expect delays when traveling through the work zone, LaDOTD said.

