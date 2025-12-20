66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Louisiana's Old State Capitol closing for annual maintenance

Saturday, December 20 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's Old State Capitol announced that it will be closing its doors to the public for an annual cyclical maintenance period on Saturday. 

During the closing period, staff will care for the building by refreshing galleries and preparing for future endeavors. 

"Thank you to everyone who visited this year, brought their families, brought their students, attended programs, and shared our work with the community," the staff wrote. "The momentum we're carrying into 2026 exists because of the community that continues to show up for our beloved castle on the river."

Upon reopening, visitors will be welcomed with new exhibits and refreshed spaces.

The Old State Capitol will reopen its doors on January 20, 2026

