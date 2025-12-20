LOSFA sends out letter to students warning of 'data security incident' involving information

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance sent out a letter to students warning them of a "data security incident" involving their information.

The letter, dated Dec. 5, said the office is investigating an incident that "involved authorized access to certain LOSFA systems" and that an unauthorized party accessed or removed certain files from their systems.

The letter said that information such as the recipient's name and Social Security number were contained in the files, but the START Saving Program and 529 savings accounts were not involved.

WBRZ reached out to LOSFA regarding the letter, including asking how many people were affected by the incident, and received a link to their previous statement they sent on Nov. 17 after an October cyber attack.

The full letter is available below: