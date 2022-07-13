Security light struggle went on for months, fixed after call to 2 On Your Side

BATON ROUGE - A man's security light went out a year and a half ago. It's been an ordeal trying to get it fixed. Terry Burns emailed 2 On Your Side and Brittany Weiss and the light was repaired in a matter of hours.

"It came on last night and I was happy about that," Burns said.

When Burns moved into his Baton Rouge home about 20 years ago, he had Entergy install a security light on his property. He says he spent $150 for the pole and pays about $40 a month, with Entergy's promise of worry-free maintenance.

The light bulb has burnt out before, but when it went out in February 2021 Burns says he had trouble finding someone to come swap it out for a new one. Burns says he called monthly. When someone did come out to replace the bulb about nine months ago, the light still didn't work.

"Time just started passing by, and a year and a half later frustration has set in," he said.

After Burns contacted 2 On Your Side, the light was repaired the same day.

"You replied immediately, I'm eternally grateful for you and your news station," he said.

Burns has been credited for the outage. If customers have an issue, they can call 1-800-ENTERGY or use the mobile app to report a light out.