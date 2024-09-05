Security expert raises concerns for safety following deadly Georgia school shooting

BATON ROUGE — After two students and two teachers died in a school shooting in Georgia, security experts are sounding the alarm for emergency preparedness.

Security expert Brian Harkins owns Proactive Emergency Solutions. He said it is possible to stop the worst from happening.

"Having that lockdown prevents people from going out that way, getting law enforcement immediately en route. That type of stuff will help to prevent a casualty," Harkins said.

In August, a .40 caliber pistol with an installed switch to make the weapon fully automatic and a .45 caliber pistol were found in two different Baton Rouge high schools.

Harkins said in cases of school security, pat-downs are unnecessary but make sure technology is up to date, and a person is double checking to ensure safety.

"You have to be able to have someone there paying attention to and not just focused on the 100 students coming in, but having that person pay attention to the metal detectors," Harkins said.

Tuesday, a man was seen on the campus of Belaire High with an assault rifle. BRPD Cpl. Saundra Watts said that there is a zero-tolerance policy for guns on or near school campuses no matter the time of day.

"Individuals need to be made aware of these instances and they also need to be made aware if they are found in possession of a firearm on a school campus there's a zero-tolerance policy and they are going to go to jail and they will be held accountable for their actions," Watts said.

Harkins said in the case that there is a school shooter, teachers, and students need to know safety protocols. He said even knowing emergency preparedness after law enforcement arrives is just as important. He said in the heat of the moment, he does not advise students to call their parents.

"Calling your parents, do so when you're away from the incident and you are actually safe. Not when you're inside the school. You should be low to the ground and as quiet as possible," Harkins said.

Harkins said it is important for parents to teach their children about gun safety, and to lock away all firearms from children.