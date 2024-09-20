Secretary of DCFS requests massive pay cut of over $100,000

BATON ROUGE - The secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services requested and received a huge pay cut, department officials confirmed Friday.

The secretary, David Matlock, who began heading the department upon Governor Jeff's Landry's appointment, seemingly requested his salary be cut from $175,000 to $50,648.

This request was approved and signed off on by the state commissioner Taylor Barras.

Officials who confirmed the pay cut with WBRZ did not give a reason for the request.

WBRZ has reached out to the DCFS' office for more information.