94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Secretary of DCFS requests massive pay cut of over $100,000

2 hours 23 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, September 20 2024 Sep 20, 2024 September 20, 2024 12:56 PM September 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services requested and received a huge pay cut, department officials confirmed Friday. 

The secretary, David Matlock, who began heading the department upon Governor Jeff's Landry's appointment, seemingly requested his salary be cut from $175,000 to $50,648. 

This request was approved and signed off on by the state commissioner Taylor Barras. 

Officials who confirmed the pay cut with WBRZ did not give a reason for the request. 

Trending News

WBRZ has reached out to the DCFS' office for more information. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days