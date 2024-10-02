Latest Weather Blog
Second West Feliciana High School student arrested in connection to gun that went off on school bus
ST. FRANCISVILLE — A second ninth-grade West Feliciana High School student was arrested in connection to a gun that was discharged on a school bus earlier in the week, West Feliciana Sheriff Brian Spillman said.
According to the sheriff, both 14-year-olds allegedly brought handguns to school Tuesday after agreeing to exchange weapons with one another. Spillman said that they had exchanged the guns during the school day and that there was no indication either intended to use the gun at school.
"Furthermore, both weapons had been reported stolen recently,” Spillman said.
After the exchange, one of the students boarded a bus to go home and the weapon discharged in his book sack, Spillman told WBRZ.
The pair are in custody awaiting a continued custody hearing.
Following the arrest, West Feliciana Parish Schools announced that they would have deputies on campus to assist their school resource officer.
Trending News
"Next week, we will utilize metal detectors at the high school when students enter the building," the school district said. "Again, we will not tolerate threats to the safety of our students, employees, or families, and we will continue to evaluate our safety measures to protect our schools."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tenants in second week of sewage problem at Denham Springs apartment
-
Deputies reject self-defense claim; man accused of shooting wife several times at...
-
Library cardholders can now check out state park passes and exploration-tool filled...
-
University Lakes construction expecting delays after no contractors bid on project
-
LSU and Ole Miss set for a Saturday night kickoff on WBRZ
Sports Video
-
Southern's defense prevailed in "must win" game over Prairie View
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 4
-
FINAL: LSU defeats South Alabama 42-10; Nussmeier sets career high for passing...
-
Atlanta Falcons hit long-range field goal with two seconds left to beat...
-
LSU beats South Alabama, 42-10