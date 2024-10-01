76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Student arrested after weapon goes off in book sack on bus in West Feliciana Parish

2 hours 36 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, October 01 2024 Oct 1, 2024 October 01, 2024 8:27 PM October 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A student was arrested after a weapon went off the in the student's book sack on a school bus, according to officials with West Feliciana Parish Schools.

According to officials, a loud noise was heard during an afternoon bus route, and after investigation, a student on the bus was found with a weapon in their book sack and the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office was immediately notified.

Trending News

The student was arrested and is in custody.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days