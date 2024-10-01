76°
Student arrested after weapon goes off in book sack on bus in West Feliciana Parish
ST. FRANCISVILLE - A student was arrested after a weapon went off the in the student's book sack on a school bus, according to officials with West Feliciana Parish Schools.
According to officials, a loud noise was heard during an afternoon bus route, and after investigation, a student on the bus was found with a weapon in their book sack and the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office was immediately notified.
The student was arrested and is in custody.
