Second suspect arrested in series of vehicle burglaries in Ascension Parish

4 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, August 16 2018 Aug 16, 2018 August 16, 2018 10:23 AM August 16, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies have made another arrest in connection with a number of vehicle burglaries in Ascension Parish earlier this year.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested 22-year-old Preston Sharp. Deputies say he and Justin Sharp committed several vehicle burglaries and attempted vehicle burglaries on Highway 73 and Brennan Ave. The crimes were committed between July 6 and July 16.

Justin was arrested on July 23 and booked with attempted vehicle burglary, theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft and trespassing.

Preston is charged with five counts of attempted vehicle burglary, nine counts vehicle burglary, six counts of theft of a firearm, six counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony theft, three counts of misdemeanor theft and 11 counts of trespassing. No bond has been set at this time.

