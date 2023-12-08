Second suspect arrested in deadly Port Hudson shooting

PORT HUDSON - A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting that left a Zachary High School student dead at an ATV trail ride the night of December 2.

Kennon Hollman, 23, was arrested and charged with principal to first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon after witnesses identified him as one of multiple people firing into the crowd. Hollman allegedly fled the scene in a 2016 silver Dodge Ram, which investigators were able to track down via a photo of the license plate.

This is a developing story.