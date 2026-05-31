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Second suspect arrested in deadly drive-by shooting on S Choctaw Drive

3 years 6 months 2 hours ago Tuesday, November 29 2022 Nov 29, 2022 November 29, 2022 6:00 PM November 29, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

UPDATE: Police arrested Demonte Joseph, 19, for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. 

Joseph was captured in St John Parish over the weekend and later booked in East Baton Rouge, police said Tuesday.

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BATON ROUGE - One person has been arrested and police are still looking for three other suspects after a fatal drive-by shooting on Choctaw Drive Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Choctaw Drive near Oak Villa Boulevard. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 22-year-old Jessie Johnson and another 25-year-old were inside a car when three people pulled up in a truck and started shooting.

Officers found the truck along Airline Highway and followed the suspects until they bailed out of the vehicle. Police arrested 18-year-old Jakai Johnson and two other suspects are still at large.

Police said Jessie Johnson died at the scene. The other passenger was shot multiple times, but was taken to a hospital and they are expected to survive. 

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Jakai Johnson was booked for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. 

As of Monday morning, police said there was no new information about the search for the other two suspects.

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