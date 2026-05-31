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Second suspect arrested in deadly drive-by shooting on S Choctaw Drive
UPDATE: Police arrested Demonte Joseph, 19, for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Joseph was captured in St John Parish over the weekend and later booked in East Baton Rouge, police said Tuesday.
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BATON ROUGE - One person has been arrested and police are still looking for three other suspects after a fatal drive-by shooting on Choctaw Drive Sunday afternoon.
Authorities said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Choctaw Drive near Oak Villa Boulevard. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 22-year-old Jessie Johnson and another 25-year-old were inside a car when three people pulled up in a truck and started shooting.
Officers found the truck along Airline Highway and followed the suspects until they bailed out of the vehicle. Police arrested 18-year-old Jakai Johnson and two other suspects are still at large.
Police said Jessie Johnson died at the scene. The other passenger was shot multiple times, but was taken to a hospital and they are expected to survive.
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Jakai Johnson was booked for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
As of Monday morning, police said there was no new information about the search for the other two suspects.
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