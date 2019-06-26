Second suspect arrested after victim held at gunpoint during robbery

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested the second armed robber following an incident on Platt Drive.

According to the arrest report, on January 6 around 12:03 a.m. a man went to his backyard and was met by two armed men. The robbers were able to force the man back into his apartment.

At the time of the crime, there was also another person inside the residence.

Authorities say the victim was held at gunpoint while his apartment was searched. Before they fled the scene, the robbers stole the man's phone.

During the investigating, Mac Arthur Shaw and Darryl Rogers were identified as the robbers.

Police also discovered that the victim was told by an unidentified woman to leave his backdoor unlocked so she could come by later. The real reason the woman asked the victim to leave his door unlocked was so that the robbers could get in.

Shaw was arrested last week.

Rogers was arrested Tuesday and charged with armed robbery and use of a weapon.

Documents didn't say if the unidentified woman faced any charges.