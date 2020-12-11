Latest Weather Blog
Second Plaquemine ferry out of service for approximately eight weeks
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Thursday (Dec. 10) that the second Plaquemine ferry will be out of service for approximately eight weeks beginning Friday, December 11.
This is due to ferry staffing issues in Plaquemine, as well as the complete outage of the Cameron ferry in southwest Louisiana.
Officials say the second Plaquemine ferry will be moved to Cameron while their current vessel is being repaired.
They add that in an effort to provide greater service while the second Plaquemine ferry is in Cameron, the primary ferry’s hours of operation will be modified on weekdays. The schedule will be as follows:
-Monday-Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
-Saturday-Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, visit www.511la.org
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LA hospitals to receive shipments of vaccine from Pfizer, store them in...
-
Governor Edwards: Vaccine near, but dont let guard down
-
Thieves take advantage of spike in online orders amid pandemic
-
Son of former State Police chief of staff arrested amid excessive force...
-
Property tax deadline quickly approaching
Sports Video
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday