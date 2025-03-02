57°
Latest Weather Blog
Second annual Sneaker Ball benefits youth sports in Baker
BAKER - The second annual Sneaker Ball benefitting youth sports in the Baker area took place Saturday night.
The ball was hosted at the Baker Municipal Center with the sponsorship of the Baker Area Sports Association and the City of Baker Recreation department. Guests were encouraged to wear masks in the Mardi Gras spirit and, of course, sneakers!
Proceeds from the ball's entrance fee would be donated to fund youth sports in the Baker area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Big Guys No Ties: Can pouring more money into NIL revive LSU...
-
Hundreds of weather forecasters fired in latest wave of DOGE cuts
-
Man arrested for homicide after one dead in Wednesday night shooting on...
-
Kenner man accused of multiple financial crimes arrested, booked in to Assumption...
-
Man found guilty for running a 'large drug operation' in Pointe Coupee...