90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

SEC sets morning kickoff in Tiger Stadium for LSU vs. Tennessee

4 hours 20 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, September 26 2022 Sep 26, 2022 September 26, 2022 12:13 PM September 26, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Get your coffee ready. The Tigers' biggest game of the season, so far, will kick off before noon in Death Valley on Oct. 8.

LSU will take on the now-undefeated Tennessee Volunteers, currently ranked no. 8, at 11 a.m. local time, the SEC announced Monday. 

The game will broadcast on ESPN.

Trending News

This weekend, LSU travels to Auburn in hopes of getting its second SEC win. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days