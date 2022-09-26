SEC sets morning kickoff in Tiger Stadium for LSU vs. Tennessee

BATON ROUGE - Get your coffee ready. The Tigers' biggest game of the season, so far, will kick off before noon in Death Valley on Oct. 8.

LSU will take on the now-undefeated Tennessee Volunteers, currently ranked no. 8, at 11 a.m. local time, the SEC announced Monday.

The game will broadcast on ESPN.

This weekend, LSU travels to Auburn in hopes of getting its second SEC win.