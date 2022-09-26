LSU-Auburn game scheduled for 6 p.m.

AUBURN, Ala. - The LSU and Auburn tigers will be kicking off at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 during a prime-time slot on ESPN.

Both teams are currently out of the top 25, but both teams have two wins and one loss.

According to the LSU athletic department, this will be LSU's first night game in Auburn since 2016, when LSU lost 18-13.