SEC announces kick off for LSU vs Utah State and it's an early one

2 hours 57 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, September 23 2019 Sep 23, 2019 September 23, 2019 10:50 AM September 23, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: LSUsports.net

BATON ROUGE- It's another early kick off to add to the LSU schedule. 

SEC announced LSU's October 5th home game against Utah State will kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

The last time LSU had a morning kickoff at home was when the Tigers beat Arkansas 33-10 on Nov. 11, 2017.

Prior to facing Utah on Oct. 5th, LSU traveled to face Vanderbilt on September 21st where they beat the Commodores 66-38. 

