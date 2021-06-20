75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Search warrants lead to pair of child porn arrests in Terrebonne Parish

5 years 6 months 1 week ago Wednesday, December 09 2015 Dec 9, 2015 December 09, 2015 11:25 AM December 09, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues
Image: Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, MItchell (L) - Morris (R)

TERREBONNE PARISH - Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two men Tuesday morning accused of possession of child pornography.

26-year-old Stephen Mitchell was arrested for 10 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles after deputies searched his Jolie Oaks Blvd residence in Thibodaux. He remains in Terrebonne Parish Jail on $150,000 bond.

TPSO detectives executed a second search warrant at a home on West Main Street in Houma where they arrested 27-year-old Reher Morris for 100 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles and nine counts of distribution of child porn. Morris remains in the parish jail on a $250,000 bond.

Trending News

The State Attorney General’s Office assisted in the investigation and search of the men’s electronic devices where the pornography was located by investigators. Detectives located the illegal images on Mitchell's computer, and they found child porn files on Morris' cell phone.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days