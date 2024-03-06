Search scales back for man missing after car crashes in Bayou Lafourche

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Five days after a man went missing following a car crash into Bayou Lafourche near Labadieville, officials are scaling back their search.

"We're basically just patrolling the waterways," Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office's Lonny Cavalier said.

WBRZ reported that Gilbert Bunch Jr., 64, was driving east on LA-398 when he failed to stop at the intersection with LA-1. He then crossed LA-1, traveled off the roadway and partially submerged the car into the bayou. The passenger riding with him was able to exit the vehicle and swim to shore.

According to state police, when the car was removed from the water, Bunch was nowhere to be found.

Now, almost a week later, a private search and rescue group is searching for Bunch with sonar equipment and cadaver dogs. State police, along with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, Lafourche Parish Volunteer Fire Department District 1 and other volunteers were conducting the search in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

Cavalier said if the body was still in the lake, it would have risen to the surface by now.

State trooper Ross Brennan explained that the search will continue and extend south past the crash site, with Bayou Lafourche flowing to Thibodaux and Lafourche Parish.

"We haven't gotten any leads so far," Brennan said. "Until he's located, we can't call it a fatal crash."

Bunch is described as 5'6" Black male last seen wearing dark colored clothing. Troopers are urging anyone with information regarding this crash to contact Troop C at (985) 857-368.