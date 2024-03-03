Man missing after driving car off road into Bayou Lafourche

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Police are searching for a missing man who drove his car into Bayou Lafourche Saturday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, Gilbert Bunch Jr., 64, was driving his 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis east on LA Hwy 398 when he failed to stop at a stop sign on the intersection with LA Hwy 1. He then crossed LA Hwy 1, traveled off the roadway, and partially submerged the car into the bayou.

The passenger was able to exit the vehicle and swim toward the bank, but Bunch was last seen in the water near the vehicle before it became fully submerged. When the car was removed from the water, Bunch was not found.

Troopers, along with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, Lafourche Parish Volunteer Fire Department District 1, and volunteers with specialized equipment have searched Bayou Lafourche since the crash. Despite efforts, Bunch has not been located.

Bunch is described as 5-foot-6 black male last seen wearing dark colored clothing. Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding this crash to please contact Troop C at (985) 857-3680.