Search continues for missing U-High grad in the Bahamas - Latest developments here

BATON ROUGE - A newly graduated University Lab School student is missing in the Bahamas after he went overboard during a commercial boat ride.

The teen, identified as 18-year-old Cameron Robbins, graduated just days ago and was on a trip with grads from several schools from the Baton Rouge area. Robbins arrived with a group of grads from U-High on Wednesday, just hours before his disappearance.

Robbins is well-known at the Lab School, having started his education there more than a decade ago. Students and parents gathered at the Baton Rouge campus around 10 a.m. Thursday, forming an impromptu prayer circle as word of the search got out.

"A 13-year kid here at U-High," the director of Lab School, Kevin George, told WBRZ. "That's a special kid that's been here throughout his entire educational career. He's an athlete, great kid, great smile, great head of hair. Just one of the kids you're so proud of when they cross the stage."

"The kids reached out to us wanting to know, could they do a prayer circle? Obviously we agreed. We really appreciated their leadership in this trying time."

Robbins went overboard sometime Wednesday night, and the boat stayed in the area for hours while the Coast Guard searched. Private vessels were also involved in the search, they said.

Officials said Robbins jumped from a boat near Athol Island, which is northeast of Nassau. Video obtained by WBRZ appears to show Robbins swimming alongside the boat while a life preserver floats in the water nearby.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said it is investigating claims that Robbins leapt into the water on a dare. Videos showed Robbins in the dark waters along with a floatation device, nearby.

Late Thursday afternoon, the US Coast Guard shared the following message, with contact information for Bahamian authorities:

#Update: @USCG air crews continue to assist @TheRBDF and @RBPFPolice in search efforts for Cameron Robbins. For more case information please contact RBDF at 242-362-3700 or RBPF at 242-322-4444. #SAR — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) May 25, 2023

The trip that brought Robbins to the Caribbean islands was not sanctioned by U-High and was reportedly organized through a company that specializes in graduate vacations.

“It’s just a really emotional time for us right now,” George said. “Just trying to send up our prayers and give our support.

U-High released the following statement Thursday afternoon.

“The University Lab School Community is praying for the best possible outcome of this situation.

I have been in touch with Cameron’s family and at this time, authorities are still searching for him in the Bahamas.

In times like these we must come together and support each other. Words fall short of expressing the worry our entire school community is feeling.

Extra counselors will be available on campus to speak with students and faculty who are struggling to process this news.

Our thoughts are with the Robbins family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts as well.”