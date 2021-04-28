Search continues for 2 missing Florida boys

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida authorities are hoping good weather will improve their chances of tracking down a sailboat that may be carrying two boys kidnapped from their grandparents' home.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Joshua Michael Hakken entered his mother-in-law's house Wednesday, tied her up and fled with his sons Cole and Chase.



Authorities are searching for a boat Hakken recently bought. It's has a blue hull with the word "Salty" and a paw print in white on both sides.



Sheriff's office spokesman Larry McKinnon tells The Tampa Tribune that good weather means more recreational and boaters will be on the water and able to help in the search.



Storms had been moving along the west coast of Florida and in the Gulf of Mexico, but conditions are better Sunday.