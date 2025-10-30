Latest Weather Blog
Scott Woodward out as LSU AD effective immediately, Verge Ausberry new interim director
BATON ROUGE — Scott Woodward, the Athletic Director of LSU, is parting ways with LSU, and Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry is stepping in.
BREAKING: LSU and AD Scott Woodward are finalizing an exit agreement, per Yahoo Sports' @RossDellenger.— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 31, 2025
Longtime LSU athletic administrator Verge Ausberry is expected to serve as the interim athletic director. pic.twitter.com/AXA8E6T2Rb
Verge Ausberry, a multi-time LSU alumnus, will lead the athletic department as the new Interim Director, including the search for a new Head Football Coach. Ausberry is a longtime senior administrator at LSU and a former standout line-backer.
"I’m honored for the Board of Supervisors and university leadership to put their trust in me to serve the university in this role," Ausberry said. "I arrived at LSU as a freshman student-athlete in 1985, and from that point forward, this institution has impacted my life and my family in ways I never could have imagined. It’s my responsibility to move this athletic department forward, including hiring the best football coach in America to lead our program. Our coaches and staff will continue to work every day to give our student-athletes the best experience possible and set a championship-level standard.”
The announcement comes just a day after Gov. Jeff Landry told reporters the hiring process of the next Tiger football coach will not be conducted by Woodward.
"We thank Scott for the last six years of service as athletic director," Scott Ballard, Board of Supervisors Chair, said. "He had a lot of success at LSU, and we wish him nothing but the best in the future. Our focus now is on moving the athletic department forward and best positioning LSU to achieve its full potential."
Scott Woodward became the LSU Athletic Director in 2019, and Brian Kelly is the only football coach Woodward has hired at LSU. Woodward has also hired LSU basketball Head Coach Kim Mulkey and baseball Head Coach Jay Johnson.
"It is with a heavy heart but also with my typical optimism, that today is my last day serving as your Director of Athletics, Woodward said in a letter. "I will cherish the incredible relationships I have built within the University community and beyond our campus borders. And I will fondly remember the national and SEC championships for the joy that they brought to our student-athletes, coaches, staff, campus community and our incredible fans."
