Scotlandville High holding first homecoming parade

BATON ROUGE - Scotlandville High is having a historic weekend with the school's first-ever homecoming parade over the weekend. 

The celebration starts at noon on Central Road and will roll through Elm Grove Garden Drive and Rosenwald Road before ending at the campus. 

Scotlandville plays at Liberty High on Friday night at 7 p.m. 

