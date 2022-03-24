School system threatens semester-long punishment for students who record fights

School officials in Tangipahoa Parish said students who film fights on campus will now face the same punishment as those who threw the punches.

The warning from Superintendent Melissa Martin Stilley was shared by a school board member and says students involved in fights on campus will be placed in the Alternative School Program for at least a semester. The notice goes on to say any student who records a fight with their cell phone will "be treated the same."

According to data provided by that same school board member, the Tangipahoa Parish School System has reported 930 fights so far in the 2021-2022 school year.

WBRZ has reached out to the school system about the policy but has not yet received a response.