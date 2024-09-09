Latest Weather Blog
School closures announced ahead of Francine's landfall
BATON ROUGE — The following schools have decided to close ahead of Francine's landfall on Wednesday.
CLOSED TUESDAY:
Iberville Parish schools (half-day and after-school activities cancelled)
Assumption Parish schools
CLOSED WEDNESDAY:
Louisiana Christian University
St. Mary Parish schools
Iberville Parish schools
Assumption Parish schools
CLOSED THURSDAY:
St. Mary Parish schools
Iberville Parish schools
Assumption Parish schools
Central Catholic School also announced that it will have school on Tuesday, but there will be no bus service.
Officials say they want to give families enough time to prepare and evacuate if necessary.
Other school systems in the capital region are closely monitoring the weather before deciding on whether or not to close. We'll continue to update this list if more school systems close.
