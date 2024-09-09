School closures announced ahead of Francine's landfall

BATON ROUGE — The following schools have decided to close ahead of Francine's landfall on Wednesday.

CLOSED TUESDAY:

Iberville Parish schools (half-day and after-school activities cancelled)

Assumption Parish schools

CLOSED WEDNESDAY:

Louisiana Christian University

St. Mary Parish schools

Iberville Parish schools

Assumption Parish schools

CLOSED THURSDAY:

St. Mary Parish schools

Iberville Parish schools

Assumption Parish schools

Central Catholic School also announced that it will have school on Tuesday, but there will be no bus service.

Officials say they want to give families enough time to prepare and evacuate if necessary.

Other school systems in the capital region are closely monitoring the weather before deciding on whether or not to close. We'll continue to update this list if more school systems close.