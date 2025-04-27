Date Jeff: Ascension Parish's most eligible bachelor uses billboard as pitch to date him

GEISMAR - Ascension Parish resident Jeff Seeger is getting off the dating apps by getting onto billboards.

In March, Seeger started running his face, name and website on a billboard in Geismar, with hopes of meeting women to date.

"I've been running the sign for about a month now, thought it would be a crazy idea. The dating apps hadn't been working for me, figured I'd take to a billboard to see if I could drum up some women," Seeger said.

The billboard is located off LA-73 near Dutchtown High School. Many of the other advertisements that pop up on the billboard are for other businesses Seeger owns.

"I own Griffin Lawn Care and Blue Jay Snoballs, so that was kind of how this started, a billboard for my businesses and thought it'd be fun to see if I could find a date too," Seeger said.

The attention has only grown. Seeger's friend Erick Bass got his own billboard.

"It's kind of taken off from this joke that now is another billboard. I had a billboard up. I went to the gym a few weeks ago and a guy said, 'Hey I just saw you passing by going to Anytime Fitness over there,'" Bass said.

The website listed on the billboard takes users to a form where people answer questions which Seeger said helps him figure out the people wanting to date him. So far, Seeger said more than 200 people have reached out to him.