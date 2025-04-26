74°
Latest Weather Blog
Night one of Rock the Country wraps up, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kid Rock headline Saturday
LIVINGSTON - Rock and country music fans packed the Livingston Fairgrounds for night one of Rock the Country, which was headlined Friday by Nickelback.
Trending News
Doors open Saturday at 2 p.m. with the night ending on performances from Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kid Rock. For more information on the lineup, check here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Volunteers, law enforcement participate in National Drug Take Back Day
-
Baton Rouge man killed in crash on I-12 in Livingston Parish
-
Alleged vehicle burglar wanted in four states arrested in Baton Rouge
-
Baker residents voice concerns over proposed subdivision on Comite Drive
-
Families enjoy gentle breeze, sunny weather at Port Allen kite festival
Sports Video
-
Four more former LSU Tigers get a chance at the NFL
-
Southern baseball comes from behind to beat Mississippi Valley State in game...
-
Florida run-rules LSU softball in series opener
-
Two University Lab athletes sign on to continue careers in college
-
LSU baseball puts disappointing mid-week loss behind them