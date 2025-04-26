Night one of Rock the Country wraps up, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kid Rock headline Saturday

LIVINGSTON - Rock and country music fans packed the Livingston Fairgrounds for night one of Rock the Country, which was headlined Friday by Nickelback.

Doors open Saturday at 2 p.m. with the night ending on performances from Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kid Rock. For more information on the lineup, check here.