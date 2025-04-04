Woman accused of fatal hit-and-run crash along Plank Road identified; wanted by police

BATON ROUGE — A woman accused of killing one woman and severely injuring another in a hit-and-run crash along Plank Road is still wanted by police.

Taquencya Harris, 34, has a warrant out for her arrest connected to the Sunday morning death of 22-year-old LaDerica Stewart, as well as the hospitalization of her Stewart's cousin Di'Arbonee Smith. Two other people were hurt in the hit-and-run.

According to an affidavit, an SUV was driving 12 mph over the speed limit along Plank Road when she struck the group of four people crossing the road around 3:15 a.m. The SUV involved in the crash was later identified as belonging to Harris.

Baton Rouge Police added that Harris later brought the car to a Greenwell Springs Road auto shop and said damage to the front of the car happened when "she had struck a deer."

Detectives said that they later connected the debris found at the scene to the Harris's SUV. A video provided by her boyfriend showed Harris driving the car around the time of the crash.

Harris is wanted on two counts each of injury or death caused by hit-and-run driving and hit-and-run driving, as well as one count each of obstruction of justice and careless operation.