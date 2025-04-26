74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
2 Make a Difference: How Flower Fest benefits children's cancer research

3 weeks 1 day 1 hour ago Friday, April 04 2025 Apr 4, 2025 April 04, 2025 10:00 PM April 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon highlights how Flower Fest uses their floral display to support children's cancer research.

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.

