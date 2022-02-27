46°
School buses to receive new engines in Volkswagen settlement

5 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Friday, January 13 2017 Jan 13, 2017 January 13, 2017 10:05 AM January 13, 2017 in News
Source: ASSOCIATED PRESS
By: ASSOCIATED PRESS

BATON ROUGE - School buses in Louisiana will receive new engines that cut down on pollution as part of a settlement with Volkswagen.

Volkswagen Group agreed Wednesday to plead guilty to criminal charges and pay $4.3 billion for attempting to defraud the U.S. government by rigging more than a half-million diesel-powered vehicles to give false emission ratings. The Advocate reports State Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Chuck Carr Brown says Louisiana will receive about $18 million of the fines and penalties.

The money must be used to lower nitrogen oxide emissions. Brown says he wants to replace the diesel engines with ones that use a cleaner-burning fuel.

Upgrading school buses has long been a push by federal authorities, and Brown says the VW money allows Louisiana a better opportunity to participate.

