Schedule changes for Mardi Gras parades with threat of inclement weather

Several parades slated for a Mardi Gras roll time have been rescheduled or changed due to the threat of inclement weather Tuesday afternoon and evening.

In New Roads both the Lion's Club parade and the Community Center Carnival Club of Pointe Coupee parade will start at 8:30 a.m. with no bands, marching teams or dance groups. They will merge if necessary at New Roads Street.

Mid-City Gras, which was rained out last week, has been rescheduled to run Sunday, Mar. 9 at 2 p.m..

Zachary's parade slated for Mardi Gras was canceled.

Erwinville's parade will roll at 10 a.m..

White Castle's parade will now run at 11 a.m..

