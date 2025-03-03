63°
Latest Weather Blog
Schedule changes for Mardi Gras parades with threat of inclement weather
Several parades slated for a Mardi Gras roll time have been rescheduled or changed due to the threat of inclement weather Tuesday afternoon and evening.
In New Roads both the Lion's Club parade and the Community Center Carnival Club of Pointe Coupee parade will start at 8:30 a.m. with no bands, marching teams or dance groups. They will merge if necessary at New Roads Street.
Mid-City Gras, which was rained out last week, has been rescheduled to run Sunday, Mar. 9 at 2 p.m..
Zachary's parade slated for Mardi Gras was canceled.
Erwinville's parade will roll at 10 a.m..
White Castle's parade will now run at 11 a.m..
For a full list of parades set for Monday and Tuesday, click here.
Trending News
For the latest forecast, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Multiple agencies responding to early morning structure fire in Ascension Parish
-
Baton Rouge doctor hosts Reading and Rhythm event to encourage literary skills...
-
Krewe Of The Friends Of The Oaks celebrates 40 years of tradition
-
Krewe of Comogo rolls through Plaquemine on Sunday
-
Driver extricated after early morning crash in Central