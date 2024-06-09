Scandal - Thursdays @ 8 p.m.

In the world of Scandal, everyone has secrets...and Olivia Pope has dedicated her life to protecting and defending the public images of the nation's elite by keeping those secrets under wraps. Pope's team are at the top of their game when it comes to getting the job done for their clients, but it becomes apparent that these "gladiators in suits" who specialize in fixing the lives of other people, have trouble fixing those closest at hand, their own.

