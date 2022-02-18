SC governor says danger isn't over

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley says the rain is starting to back off after inundating the state, but she is still warning people that the danger is not over.



She says officials will be closely following a wave of floodwater Monday as it moves across the state toward the coast. More communities may have to be evacuated and more roads and bridges may need to be closed as the water runs downstream toward the coast.



More than 40,000 people are without water and water distribution sites are being set up. She says at least nine people have died in the state. Five of them drowned and four were killed in traffic-related accidents. More than 900 people are in shelters and about 26,000 people are still without power.