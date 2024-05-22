82°
Save 40 cents per gallon in Baton Rouge on Thursday

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Thursday is Circle K's Fuel Day ahead of Memorial Day weekend, and drivers can save 40 cents at the pump to celebrate. 

Participating Circle K locations in Baton Rouge will offer a 40 center per gallon discount for drivers to fuel up before any trips they may be taking this weekend. 

Additionally, there will be discounts on drinks inside any participating Circle K convenience stores. 

See participating locations here

