Save 40 cents per gallon in Baton Rouge on Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Thursday is Circle K's Fuel Day ahead of Memorial Day weekend, and drivers can save 40 cents at the pump to celebrate.

Participating Circle K locations in Baton Rouge will offer a 40 center per gallon discount for drivers to fuel up before any trips they may be taking this weekend.

Additionally, there will be discounts on drinks inside any participating Circle K convenience stores.

See participating locations here.