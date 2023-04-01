Latest Weather Blog
Saturday PM Forecast: Sunday shaping up nicely
Record heat today, but cooler and more comfortable for Sunday.
THE FORECAST
Tonight & Tomorrow: Breaking records today with temperatures topping out at 88° this afternoon. The record was previously set in 2012 at 86°. Skies will stay clear this afternoon into the overnight hours. Overnight clouds will move in and temperatures will drop into the 50s. Sunday will start with cooler temperatures and partly sunny skies. In the afternoon winds will shift out of the south adding moisture back into the area. Spotty showers will be possible later in the day. The showers will not stick around for very long, and most people will stay completely dry. Temperatures will hold a little cooler in the low-80s for your daytime high. Still much warmer than average for this time of year, just not record breaking heat.
Up Next: For the start of the week, some showers will be around the area overnight on Sunday into early Monday morning. Most of the rain will fizzle out just before your morning commute. Areas south of I-10/ I-12 will likely stay completely dry. Once those showers move out cloud cover and moisture will stick around. Temperatures will still manage to climb back into the mid-80s. Temperatures will continue a steady climb and we will be flirting with record breaking heat on Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon the next rainmaker sets up across the area. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Trending News
The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Capitol building lit up purple and gold after LSU's Final Four...
-
Fans celebrate Tiger's Final Four win in Baton Rouge and beyond
-
LSU wins, advances to first national championship in program history
-
Ahead of blight court proceedings, some discarded lifeboats moved to another location...
-
Funeral held for 11-year-old shot and killed in hostage situation
Sports Video
-
LSU beats Virginia Tech, 79-72; Tigers advance to their first-ever national championship
-
LSU wins, advances to first national championship in program history
-
Final Four newbie Virginia Tech meets LSU, decorated Mulkey
-
Lady Tigers count down to Final Four tipoff
-
Tigers take over Dallas ahead of Final Four match-up