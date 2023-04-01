Saturday PM Forecast: Sunday shaping up nicely

Record heat today, but cooler and more comfortable for Sunday.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Breaking records today with temperatures topping out at 88° this afternoon. The record was previously set in 2012 at 86°. Skies will stay clear this afternoon into the overnight hours. Overnight clouds will move in and temperatures will drop into the 50s. Sunday will start with cooler temperatures and partly sunny skies. In the afternoon winds will shift out of the south adding moisture back into the area. Spotty showers will be possible later in the day. The showers will not stick around for very long, and most people will stay completely dry. Temperatures will hold a little cooler in the low-80s for your daytime high. Still much warmer than average for this time of year, just not record breaking heat.

Up Next: For the start of the week, some showers will be around the area overnight on Sunday into early Monday morning. Most of the rain will fizzle out just before your morning commute. Areas south of I-10/ I-12 will likely stay completely dry. Once those showers move out cloud cover and moisture will stick around. Temperatures will still manage to climb back into the mid-80s. Temperatures will continue a steady climb and we will be flirting with record breaking heat on Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon the next rainmaker sets up across the area. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.