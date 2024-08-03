Saturday PM Forecast: mainly dry conditions next week, triple digit heat possible

Starting tomorrow and lasting through next week, rain will be very hard to come by. With little to no rain, highs have a decent chance of hitting the triple digits!

Tonight & Tomorrow: Any remaining storms will fizzle out as we head into the overnight hours. Skies will be mostly clear, with lows near 78 degrees. Unlike today, rain looks very unlikely tomorrow. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out, but the vast majority will stay dry. Another heat advisory is in place, with feels-like temperatures approaching 112 degrees expected. Highs will be near 97 degrees under partly sunny skies.

Up Next: Very dry air will filter into the area next week. This will keep us mainly dry through Wednesday, with only a few showers at the end of the week. With it being so dry, temperatures will climb even more. Triple digit temperatures are forecasted Monday and Tuesday, with highs staying well above average through next weekend. The only bit of good news, is that since drier air will be moving in, it will feel slightly less humid outside.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Debby has formed in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. This storm has winds topping out at 40 mph and it is moving NW at 15 mph. Debby will track through the eastern Gulf of Mexico, before making landfall in the big bend region of Florida as a Hurricane early Monday. There, it will cause strong winds, storm surge, and heavy rain. This system poses no direct threat to Louisiana.

