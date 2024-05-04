Saturday PM Forecast: Increased rain chances to conclude the weekend

Confidence has increased in scattered thunderstorms occurring tomorrow. While not everyone will see rain, lightning will be possible with these storms.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60's. An upper level disturbance will move through the area tomorrow. This, combined with plentiful moisture will be enough to initiate scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will mainly be in the afternoon hours. Since the confidence in rain has increased, expected highs have been lowered to the mid 80's.

Up Next: Most of next week will feel a lot like summer. Temperatures will be in the lower 90's and humidity will make it feel even warmer. Besides a few daily pop-up showers, no widespread rain event is expected. There looks be be some agreement in the latest guidance of a cold front passage on Friday. This would bring us a much needed cool down after the very warm temperatures.

– Balin

