Saturday PM Forecast: Great weather conditions last well into next week

If you have enjoyed the past few days, similar conditions will persist well into next week!

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clear skies and light winds will help temperatures rapidly fall overnight. Lows will bottom out near 58 degrees, with some locations getting into the mid-50s! Sunday will have some great weather conditions. Sunshine will dominate all day long, with highs in the mid-80s. Drier air will lead to no humidity, and no chance of rain.

Up Next: Monday will start off with another cooler start in the upper 50s. As the week progresses, there will be a few changes. Temperatures will slowly work higher each and every day. Highs will be near 90 degrees by the middle of the week, with lows coming up close to the mid-60s. Humidity will thankfully stay on the lower side. One thing that will not change is rain chances, as they will stay near zero. The next best shot at rain will not arrive till next weekend, but details at this range are still a bit unclear.

The Tropics: A tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a large and persistent area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some development of this system, and a tropical depression could form next week while moving west-northwestward to northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

— Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.