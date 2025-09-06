Saturday PM Forecast: Front moving through, much nicer conditions follow

The much anticipated front is here! Humidity will steadily lower, until there is none to speak of early next week. At that same time, we will experience some very pleasant morning starts.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Lows will be near 70 degrees under mostly clear skies. On Sunday, winds will be out of the north, as a result of the cold front passage. This will usher in drier air, lowering humidity values as the day wears on. Highs will top out in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Only a stray shower is expected, with the best chance near the coast.

Up Next: Even nicer conditions arrive early next week as drier air continues to pump in. Lows will be in the mid-60s for a few nights in a row. If we reach that mark, it will be the coolest starts since early June! Considering how dry the air will be, expect no humidity, and rain chances near zero. The air will moisten up a bit midweek. Humidity levels will raise, but it will only feel slightly muggy. The chance of showers will stay minimal. Guidance indicates these nice conditions will last through the end of the week.

The Tropics: A tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic is producing a small area of shower activity. Environmental conditions are only marginally conducive for development, and the chances of this system becoming a tropical depression continue to diminish. The wave is expected to move generally westward at 10 to 15 mph, and will likely be near the Lesser Antilles by the middle part of next week.

