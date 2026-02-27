79°
Mayor-President Sid Edwards announces annual workforce experience for high school students
BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards announced an annual workforce experience for high school students on Friday.
The 2026 Mayor's Youth Workforce Experience is a paid eight-week summer career awareness and internship program being offered to high school students.
The program aims to connect teens with professional mentors, aiding in personal and professional growth by offering hands-on opportunities to explore future careers.
Upon completion of the program, students will be certified as Work Ready Youth.
The program is scheduled to take place from June 1 to July 31, with students being paid $10 an hour for up to 30 hours per week.
The deadline for applications is March 31. Students can apply here.
