Officials responding to bomb threat at Main Event on Bluebonnet Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to a bomb threat at Main Event in the Mall of Louisiana, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.

Officials received the call around 6:41 p.m. at the Main Event entertainment center on Bluebonnet Boulevard. The building was evacuated and bomb crews are on scene.

BRPD officials said they were taking precautionary measures, but at this time, no credible threat was found.