Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to early morning house fire on Parkmeadow Avenue
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on Parkmeadow Avenue on Saturday.
According to the department, fire crews arrived around 2 a.m. to find the home completely engulfed in flames with the occupants safely outside.
The occupants reported finding a small fire in the garage, which eventually spread to a vehicle and then to the rest of the home.
Firefighters, while managing to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring homes, determined that the house was a total loss.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
