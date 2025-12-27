69°
Person dead after being struck by vehicle on Plank Road in Zachary

By: Adam Burruss

ZACHARY - One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Plank Road in Zachary, emergency officials confirmed.

Officials confirmed around 6:50 p.m. that the coroner was called to Plank Road and Wilmore Drive.

No other information was immediately available.

