Person dead after being struck by vehicle on Plank Road in Zachary
ZACHARY - One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Plank Road in Zachary, emergency officials confirmed.
Officials confirmed around 6:50 p.m. that the coroner was called to Plank Road and Wilmore Drive.
No other information was immediately available.
