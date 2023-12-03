Saturday PM Forecast: Dry and mild conditions return

After much needed rain the past few days, Sunday will see lingering clouds around with mild conditions in place. No rain is expected over the next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: As cloud cover lingers into the overnight hours, temperatures remain a bit mild and will dip into the upper 50s by daybreak. Overall, Sunday will be a comfortable and dry day. Sunshine should be able to break through the clouds at times and temperatures will rest in the lower 70s for the afternoon high.

Up Next: The workweek's forecast is relatively quiet as a mix of sun and clouds can be expected each day with no rain chances. High temperatures return to the 60s on Monday with cooler morning lows in the 40s as well. By Wednesday, high pressure will dominate the area allowing for mainly sunny skies and temperatures during the day to be in the mid-60s. On Thursday morning we could see temperatures drop back into the 30s.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

